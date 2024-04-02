Advertisement

Nick Jonas, on Monday, shared a series of photos on social media offering a glimpse of how he enjoyed his last month. However, in his March dump album, an image grabbed our attention which is seemingly from the Jonas family's vacation.

A look at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' family photo

Nick Jonas' March album starts with Dubai vacation photos, followed by a selfie from the practice session ahead of the concert. The next image featured the singer with his elder brother Kevin. Among all, we stumbled upon an adorable photo of Priyanka and Nick posing with the latter's mother Denise Miller-Jonas. Not to forget, the couple's daughter Malti Marie, is also happily posing for the camera sitting on a stroller bike. In the caption, he simply wrote, "March". The carousel post didn't have any pictures from his Indian visit.

For the unversed, Nick was in India with Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie to celebrate Holi with the Chopra family in Delhi-NCR.

Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Holi party in Noida

The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from her celebrations. The pictures feature her husband, singer-songwriter Nick, their daughter, Malti Marie, and Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and her cousin Mannara Chopra, among others. The first picture shows Priyanka holding her daughter while standing next to Nick looking at him with love. Other pictures and videos show the celebrity couples drenched in colours while enjoying dhol and nagada, and posing for a group picture. The couple twinned in white traditional ensembles, while their daughter wore a white frock.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."