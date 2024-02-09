Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:04 IST
Nikkhil Advani Is 'Dying' To Make Kal Ho Naa Ho Again, Here's What Is Stopping Him
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani recently talked about his plans to make the iconic films Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq again.
Nikkhil Advani who is currently promoting his film Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, recently spoke about wanting to make Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq again. The filmmaker revealed what went wrong in his career and how Irrfan Khan motivated him.
Nikkhil Is Dying To Make Kal Ho Naa Ho
In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, the filmmaker said, "Heart of hearts I think I am closer to Sudhir. He has an idiom, a language that I am closer to than Karan. But I am dying to make a Salaam-e-Ishq or Kal Ho Naa Ho again. When I do a scene that needs a certain level of scale, I think of Karan."
He added, "And I am not talking about visual scale, I am talking about emotional scale. The marriage between Sudhir’s realism with Karan’s drama is what I am very proud that is evident in my films like D Day and Mumbai Diaries.”
Nikkhil Advani after Kal Ho Naa Ho's release had a fallout with Dharma Productions' owner for reasons best known to them.
When Irrfan Khan Motivated Nikkhil Advani
In the same interview, Nikkhil Advani who is behind D-Day and Mumbai Diaries said, "In case of D Day. I had nothing to lose. I was already at the bottom of the barrel. The only way was up, so I didn’t compromise on anything. Also, Irrfan changed the way I approach cinema."
He added, "On the first day, I was giving directions to my AD and Irrfan told me, ‘You have written a good script. He is a good AD. I am a good actor. You just do one thing – Tu monitor pe padhke maze le (You sit on the monitor and enjoy).’ That ‘maze le’ became important for me in my career. If I am not having fun, then what I am doing.”
Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:00 IST
