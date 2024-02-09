Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Nikkhil Advani Is 'Dying' To Make Kal Ho Naa Ho Again, Here's What Is Stopping Him

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani recently talked about his plans to make the iconic films Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq again.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kal Ho Naa Ho | Image:Kal Ho Naa Ho/IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkhil Advani who is currently promoting his film Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, recently spoke about wanting to make Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq again. The filmmaker revealed what went wrong in his career and how Irrfan Khan motivated him.

Nikkhil Is Dying To Make Kal Ho Naa Ho

In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, the filmmaker said, "Heart of hearts I think I am closer to Sudhir. He has an idiom, a language that I am closer to than Karan. But I am dying to make a Salaam-e-Ishq or Kal Ho Naa Ho again. When I do a scene that needs a certain level of scale, I think of Karan."

He added, "And I am not talking about visual scale, I am talking about emotional scale. The marriage between Sudhir’s realism with Karan’s drama is what I am very proud that is evident in my films like D Day and Mumbai Diaries.”

Advertisement

Nikkhil Advani after Kal Ho Naa Ho's release had a fallout with Dharma Productions' owner for reasons best known to them.

When Irrfan Khan Motivated Nikkhil Advani

In the same interview, Nikkhil Advani who is behind D-Day and Mumbai Diaries said, "In case of D Day. I had nothing to lose. I was already at the bottom of the barrel. The only way was up, so I didn’t compromise on anything. Also, Irrfan changed the way I approach cinema."

He added, "On the first day, I was giving directions to my AD and Irrfan told me, ‘You have written a good script. He is a good AD. I am a good actor. You just do one thing – Tu monitor pe padhke maze le (You sit on the monitor and enjoy).’ That ‘maze le’ became important for me in my career. If I am not having fun, then what I am doing.”
 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement