Nikkhil Advani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. The director is busy promoting his film and during one such interview, he opened up about the lack of unity in the Hindi film industry. He said that people in the industry are "always busy competing" with each other instead of working together, like their counterparts in the South cinema.

(A file photo of Nikkhil | Image: Instagram)

The Hindi film industry has no unity: Nikkhil Advani

In an interview with Film Companion, Advani shared that we don't have people like Yash Chopra and Yash Johar who used to work together. "We are busy competing with each other. We don’t celebrate each other. The first thing we have to do is come together and say we are one. We don’t agree on anything,” continued Advani. He added that the industry had agreed over a few things such as "no media net" and "marketing cap". However, there is always someone who breaks these rules.

(A file photo of Yash Chopra and Yash Johar | Image: Instagram)

“There is no agreement on windows (from theatrical to OTT) or distribution model. Each one is for themselves. Vidhu Vinod Chopra will try and do something, be some kind of a rebel, everyone will say ‘wow’ and then say, ‘paagal hai,'” he added. Advani further lauded how South Indian industries work and how those films should be released.

(A file photo of Vidhu | Image: Instagram)

The director has given several hit films to the industry such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq, Patiala House, Airlift and more. Advani is returning as a director after four years with Vedaa. His last directorial was the 2020 film Unpaused.

What do we know about Vedaa?

The action drama depicts the bravery of one person challenging a draconian system in an uprising. It follows a young woman's fight for justice, guided by a man who becomes her ally. Apart from John and Sharvari, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Said to be inspired by true events, the film is scheduled to release on July 12.