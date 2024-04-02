Advertisement

Following his critically successful film Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nikkhil Advani directed Chandni Chowk To China, which was co-produced by Hollywood’s major production company Warner Bros. Given that it was the studio's first venture into Hindi cinema, it was a momentous film for their future in India.

The movie didn't do well at the box office, even with a talented ensemble that included Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar. The loss had an impact on Nikkhil's professional path in addition to the Hollywood studio's prospects in the country.

Akshay Kumar had faith in me, says Nikkhil Advani

In a conversation with Film Companion, Nikkhil talked about the tough phase he went through post the film’s failure. The director said, “Rohan Sippy (producer) was a dear friend of mine. He told me to do Chandni Chowk To China, I jumped into the film. I didn’t have first idea of action. I shut down Warner Bros. It was a silly mistake. Silly decisions that I took.”

He went on to heap praises on Akshay Kumar and said the actor stood by him through the setback and gave him the motivation to get into another project. Nikkhil stated, “Luckily for me, Akshay Kumar called me on the day Chandni Chowk To China bombed and I go to his house and I am distraught, ‘I don’t know what to do? My career is over,’ and he says, ‘When are you starting the next one because we should start the next one.’ He had so much faith in me as a filmmaker.”

More about Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani co-founded the entertainment company Emmay Entertainment with his sister, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani. He started his carrer as an assistant to art-house film filmmakers such as Saeed Mirza, Kundan Shah, and Sudhir Mishra. Following that, he worked for Dharma Productions, the late Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar, and Yash Raj Films.

He worked also served as an assistant director for Karan Johar's first two films, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Advani made his directorial debut with a romantic comedy-drama Kal Ho Naa Ho followed by the action comedy film Chandni Chowk to China.

(with inputs from ANI)