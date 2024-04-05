Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Shoot Begins - Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha's Looks Leaked

Advertisement

Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated Bollywood projects that is in the making. Reportedly, director Nitesh Tiwari is planning the film as a trilogy. The film has gone on the floors in Mumbai recently and some character actors have begun shoot. Photos from the sets in the city have gone viral on social media and show actors Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha and Lara Dutta in full get ups.

Photos from Ramayana set leaked | Image: RK Fans Online/X

Photos from Ramayana set go viral

Pictures from the set of Ramayana have surfaced on social media and were shared widely on fanclubs. The leaked images show Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Another picture showed director Nitesh Tiwari seated behind the monitor as he instructed the actors through the scenes. The images saw all there actors in their get ups as they wore royal outfits.

Photos from Ramayana set leaked | Image: RK Fans Online/X

In some images, a couple of children were seen on the set with Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, hinting that they could be the younger versions of Lord Ram and and Lakshman.

Advertisement

Meet the main cast of Ramayana

The leading roles in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be essayed by Rnabir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram, Yash portrays demon king Ravana and Sai Pallavi will play Sita in the adaptation of Ramayana. Though the lead cast have not begun shoot for the film yet it is expected that Ranbir and Sai will be joining the film's crew for shoot in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Yash, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Toxic, his pan-India film directed by Geetu Mohandas. According to reports, his role as Ravana will be explored more in the second part of Ramayana. Nevertheless, the KGF star will be introduced to the audiences in the this chapter itself.