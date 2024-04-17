Advertisement

Poonam Dhillon made her debut in the Hindi film industry at the age of 15 in the Yash Chopra directorial movie Trishul. The actress headlined several popular movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She featured in classics like Sohni Mahiwal, Trishul, Teri Kasam, Tawaif, Laila, Karma, Qayaamat and several others. Her children Paloma and Anmol Thakeria recently made their debuts in Bollywood. Paloma featured alongside Rajveer Deol in the film Dono (2023) and her son Anmol featured in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed movie Tuesdays and Fridays (2021). Now, in a new interview, the veteran actress shared her views on the ongoing debate on nepotism.

Poonam Dhillon says social media increases competition, discussions on nepotism

Poonam Dhillon, in a conversation with DNA, admitted that the film industry has become more competitive now than it was when she made her debut. The veteran actress claimed that social media has given rise to more competition and conversations around nepotism.

A file photo of Poonam Dhillon | Image: Poonam Dhillon/Instagram

The 61-year-old actress told the publication, “Definitely it’s more competitive and nepotism has been much talked about topic on social media but it’s not true at all because yes, one might get an introduction with someone but that doesn’t mean he/she will give you a role.” She asserted that only talent helps one land a role in the industry and no one offers films as a ‘favour’.

Advertisement

Poonam Dhilon says she did not know her son contacted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, daughter gave 5 auditions

In the same conversation, Poonam defended her stand on nepotism by claiming that she had nothing to do with her children getting roles in movies. She recalls being unaware about her son Anmol’s meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Tuesdays and Fridays. She added, “When he selected my son, I was stunned. I didn’t even have his number to thank him. And my son is very proud of it.”

Advertisement

Poonam Dhillon with her children Paloma and Anmol | Image: Poonam Dhillon/Instagram

Talking about her daughter who made her debut last year, Poonam said, “My daughter gave 5 auditions and between 100 girls, she was selected to do Rajshree films.” Paloma made her debut alongside Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol in the film Dono helmed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avinash Barjatya. In conversation, Poonam Dhillon mentioned that people ‘unfairly compare’ star kids with people who come into the industry without any connections. She concluded by saying that she too, was an outsider once, and got the opportunity when some gave her a recommendation.