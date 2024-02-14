Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

OG Lord Ram Arun Govil To Play Dasharath In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is being led by names like Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The cast now appears to have expanded with a notable alum of the epic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arun Govil
Arun Govil | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan has been frequenting headlines as speculations over the star-studded cast populate the internet. Off late, there were rumours of Amitabh Bachchan joining the cast in the role of Dasharth. However, a new name has now emerged as a more probable contender for the coveted role. What's more, this name himself has led one of the most iconic cinematisations of the epic.

Advertisement

Arun Govil to star in Ramayan once again?


Arun Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 classic, Ramayan. If reports are to be believed, the Ramayan alum has now emerged as the top choice for a pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari's re-telling of the epic. As per media reports, news of Amitabh Bachchan essaying Dasharath were a false alarm with Arun Govil being a top choice for the film.

Advertisement


Ranbir Kapoor will be leading the epic re-telling as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi set to play Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol has reportedly been locked in to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Additionally, news of Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi stands confirmed. What's more, Kannada star Yash has been roped in to essay Raavan in the film. More details on the film are currently awaited.

Advertisement

Arun Govil is currently in his second-innings


For the unversed, television's most beloved Lord Ram, Arun Govil, has been active in front of the camera since 1977. The most keynote role of his career however, continues to be his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987). The actor's career has seen a resurgence in 2023, after a significant period of lull. The veteran actor saw through three film releases and a web series last year. These titles were Sergeant, OMG 2 and Hukus Bukus, followed by period web series Jubilee.

Advertisement

This year, the actor has in the works, 695 and Article 370. The latter of these, will notably feature Govil in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is slated for a release on February 23. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi in UAE LIVE: BAPS Temple to be Inaugurated by PM Modi Shortly

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence20 minutes ago

  3. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  4. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    23 minutes ago

  5. Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patna Hospital, No Casualty Reported

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement