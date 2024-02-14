Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan has been frequenting headlines as speculations over the star-studded cast populate the internet. Off late, there were rumours of Amitabh Bachchan joining the cast in the role of Dasharth. However, a new name has now emerged as a more probable contender for the coveted role. What's more, this name himself has led one of the most iconic cinematisations of the epic.

Arun Govil to star in Ramayan once again?



Arun Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 classic, Ramayan. If reports are to be believed, the Ramayan alum has now emerged as the top choice for a pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari's re-telling of the epic. As per media reports, news of Amitabh Bachchan essaying Dasharath were a false alarm with Arun Govil being a top choice for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will be leading the epic re-telling as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi set to play Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol has reportedly been locked in to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Additionally, news of Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi stands confirmed. What's more, Kannada star Yash has been roped in to essay Raavan in the film. More details on the film are currently awaited.

Arun Govil is currently in his second-innings



For the unversed, television's most beloved Lord Ram, Arun Govil, has been active in front of the camera since 1977. The most keynote role of his career however, continues to be his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987). The actor's career has seen a resurgence in 2023, after a significant period of lull. The veteran actor saw through three film releases and a web series last year. These titles were Sergeant, OMG 2 and Hukus Bukus, followed by period web series Jubilee.

This year, the actor has in the works, 695 and Article 370. The latter of these, will notably feature Govil in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is slated for a release on February 23.