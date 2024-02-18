Not Ayushmann Khurrana, THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead role in the 2018 comedy-drama film Badhaai Ho. Directed by Amit Sharma the film also starred Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. However, Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for Badhaai Ho

As per media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for Badhaai Ho. Sidharth Malhotra was first approached for the role. However, a few months after the release of the film, Sidharth himself confirmed that he passed on the role.

Badhaai Ho official poster | Image: IMdb

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when a fan asked Sidharth if he regretted losing Badhaai Ho to Ayushmaan, he said, “No, not at all. I do not think of scripts once I say yes or no. I think one has to follow their instinct. There is no one way of going about your career. I think everything happens for a reason. I was very happy to see the way it was and what it did for the whole team after the film came out.”

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about online trolling

In an interview with ANI, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about how online trolling has increase in recent times. "The internet is a powerful tool, and we need to ensure that children can make the best use of it. They can use the internet to learn about the world, discover new hobbies, advance their skills, explore job opportunities, and harness its potential safely and securely," he said in a statement.

"The rise of smartphones and social media has led to an increase in online trolling, which often adversely affects children's mental health and self-esteem. It is important that we educate and sensitize our children on ways to maintain online hygiene - to not only stay protected from trolling and bullying but to also refrain from being an online troll/bully. It is of utmost importance to ensure that our children are empowered enough to approach their trusted adult whether it's a parent, family member, or teacher if they are being trolled online" Ayushmann added.