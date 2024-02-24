Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:24 IST
Not Just A Filmmaker, Do You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Also Choreographed Two Superhit Movies?
Not Just A Filmmaker, Do You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Also Choreographed Two Superhit Movies?
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:IMDb
Not Just A Filmmaker, Do You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Also Choreographed Two Superhit Movies? Vidhu Vinod Chopra once revealed, “Sanjay Bhansali was an editing student. He made a song in the institute (FTII), so I asked him 'who choreographed this song?' He said, 'I did it'. I told him to work with me. He has done choreography in 'Parinda' and in '1942: A Love Story'. He had that talent, which I noticed. I notice talent in everyone.”
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Shorts33 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.