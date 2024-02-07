Advertisement

The National Film Award for Best Actor, established in 1967, holds significant prestige in the Indian film industry. While iconic actors like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn have secured this honour multiple times, the record-holder for the most wins is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Legacy of most number of Awards

Amitabh Bachchan, a titan of Indian cinema, has clinched the National Film Award for Best Actor four times, a testament to his unparalleled acting prowess. His first triumph came with Mukul Anand's 1990 film Agneepath, where he delivered a memorable performance as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan.

Bachchan's second accolade was for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black, portraying Debraj Sahai, a teacher guiding a visually and hearing impaired woman, portrayed by Rani Mukerji. The veteran actor's third National Award was for the 2009 R. Balki directorial Paa, where he masterfully portrayed Auro, a 12-year-old boy with the rare genetic condition of progeria. Shoojit Sircar's 2015 film Piku earned Bachchan his fourth National Award, depicting him as the cantankerous father Bhashkor Banerjee.

Upcoming ventures and Pan-India presence of Big-B

Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan is set to captivate audiences with two highly anticipated pan-India films. First, in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, he shares the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The second venture is TJ Gnanavel's action thriller Vettaiyan, featuring Bachchan alongside Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Amitabh Bachchan's unmatched record in National Film Awards underscores his enduring impact on Indian cinema. As a versatile actor, his ability to breathe life into diverse characters has solidified his status as a cinematic icon, leaving an indelible mark on the industry's rich tapestry.

