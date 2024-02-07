Advertisement

Amid rumours of Kiara Advani playing the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it is now being reported that Sharvari Wagh might play the part now. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla captured Wagh appearing for the look test of the movie earlier today. Kartik Aaryan was also seen appearing in the movie however the duo left separately.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead will be directed by Anees Bazmee who also directed the second instalment. A source close to Film Companion revealed, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024.”

The movie will reportedly be shot over 3 months and might be released around Diwali 2024. Any confirmation about the movie is yet to arrive officially.

Advertisement

Sharvari to play a parallel lead in YRF’s next

Earlier today, it was also reported that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will collaborate on an upcoming film produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Shiv Rawail. Shiv is known for his debut success with Netflix's The Railway Men. Both the leading ladies will reportedly portray super agents in this action-packed venture which is scheduled to commence production in 2024.

Advertisement

Shiv Rawail, previously an Assistant Director in several YRF productions, including those handpicked by Aditya Chopra, recently gained acclaim for 'The Railway Men. Adi's confidence in Shiv's directorial capabilities stems from the success of his Netflix blockbuster. A trade source reveals that Aditya Chopra is convinced that Shiv, with his understanding of youth preferences and global success, is the ideal director for the upcoming female-led action film within the YRF Spy Universe.

Other than this, War 2 is the latest in the pipeline to release next from the YRF Universe.