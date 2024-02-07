Advertisement

2015 film Zoya Akhtar's popular family drama Dil Dhadakne Do continues to entertain audiences to date and finds a special place among families. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra and revolved around the Mehras, an affluent Delhi family on a 10-day cruise to celebrate Kamal and Neelam Mehra's 30th wedding anniversary.

Who was the original cast of Dil Dhadakne Do?

Unknown to many, the casting of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra wasn't the original plan. Zoya Akhtar initially envisioned real-life siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the roles of Kabir and Ayesha Mehra. Reportedly, Ranbir had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts, prompting Kareena to also step away, as her primary motivation was to play the sister of her cousin.

This trivia was recently confirmed by Anil Kapoor who shared in a promotional video for Animal's OTT release on Netflix India that when he accepted the role in Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranbir Kapoor was initially part of the project. Anil portrayed Ranbir's father in the 2023 crime drama Animal.

When Kareena expressed her regret for missing Dil Dhadakne Do

Kareena in an earlier interview had revealed, "It’s my loss because I love Zoya, but couldn’t be part of her film. I am dying to work with her. Inshallah, this isn’t the last film she is going to make, and it’s not the last film that I’m not able to do."

More about Dil Dhadakne Do

Several other media reports also suggest that Zoya Akhtar had originally signed Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to play the love interests of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Ultimately, these roles were portrayed by Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma as Sunny Gill and Farah Ali.

The cast of Dil Dhadakne Do also included Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Parmeet Sethi, Pawan Chopra, Manoj Pahwa, Divya Seth, and Ayesha Raza Mishra, with Aamir Khan providing the voiceover and narration as the dog Pluto Mehra.