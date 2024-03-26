×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Not Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled The Box Office On Holi

As per early estimates, Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan minted more than what Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express earned on Holi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (L), Madgaon Express (R) | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, opened to a good start at the domestic box office, minting ₹14.75 crore. It's interesting to see how the perfect blend of horror with family drama managed to attract the audience to the theatres even after two weeks. The film has not only sustained its strong performance since its release on March 8 but also received a significant reception during the Holi festival despite the recent releases - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express.

Shaitaan wins over Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express at domestic box office on Holi

Shaitaan entered ₹100 crore box office club within two weeks of the release and now in the third week, the horror drama picked up an impressive 11 crore nett, surpassing previous benchmarks set by other releases. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn starrer minted more than what Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express earned on Monday. The film is expected to earn ₹3.21 crore on the 18th day of the release, maintaining an overall 18.02 per cent Hindi occupancy.

(A poster of Shaitaan | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Shaitaan | Image: Instagram)

Adding the third Monday collection, the total now stands at ₹128.80 crore. It remains the top collecting film in its third week and is expected to continue its strong run until the next two weeks. Seeing the numbers, the film is expected to easily cross ₹150 crore nett mark by the next two weeks before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan hit the big screens.

(A still from Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)

Shaitaan 2-week box office collection breakdown

Shaitaan has managed to emerge as a hit and as per Box Office India, is on track to emerge as a superhit. Week one was off to a flying start, with the movie collecting ₹80.18 crore in India. The horror film directed by Vikas Bahl has managed to hold well in the second week as well, not only crossing the ₹100 crore mark but nearing ₹115 crore. The collection in 14 days currently stands at ₹116.65 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

(A poster of Shaitaan | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Shaitaan | Image: Instagram)

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios, the film also stars Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

