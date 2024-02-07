Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Not Vivek Mushran But THIS Khan Was The First Choice For Subhash Ghai's Cult Classic Saudagar
Unknown to many, the 1991 cult Indian film Saudagar had a different actor in plans to cast but the film eventually went to Vivek Mushran.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 79th birthday today and this seems like a fitting time to revisit an interesting trivia from his career. His 1991 film Saudagar stands as a timeless milestone but do you know this Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala starrer had a different cast in Ghai’s mind initially?
More about Saudagar
The movie witnessed the reunion of two legends, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, after years. Portraying childhood friends turned foes in their youth, these two delivered career-defining performances making Saudagar earn both critical and commercial success. Alongside industry veterans such as Jackie Shroff, Mukesh Khanna, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri, the film marked the debut of Vivek and Manisha.
Following the film's release, both Vivek and Manisha skyrocketed to stardom.
Advertisement
While Manisha's career flourished as a leading Bollywood actress, Vivek Mushran faced challenges in sustaining his cinematic journey. Despite appearances in films like Saatwan Aasman, Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai, and Anjaane, he struggled to replicate the success of his debut. Consequently, he transitioned to television and featured in shows such as Star Plus’s Sonpari, Zee TV’s Kitty Party and Doordarshan’s Dil-e-Nadaan.
Who was Subhash Ghai’s original choice for Saudagar?
Interestingly, the role that brought Vivek Mushran into the limelight was initially offered to Aamir Khan. Subhash Ghai revealed in an interview that Aamir's charm and persona perfectly matched the character Vasu in Saudagar. However, Aamir, already a star with hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, deemed Vasu's role insignificant and declined the offer. The role then fell into the hands of debutante Vivek Mushran which made him an overnight sensation.
Saudagar is a tale of feud between two families led by patriarchs Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, who were once childhood friends. The film is immortalised by its popular song "ILU ILU" (I Love You) which has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of popular culture over the years.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind KejriwalVideos15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.