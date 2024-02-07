Advertisement

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is celebrating his 79th birthday today and this seems like a fitting time to revisit an interesting trivia from his career. His 1991 film Saudagar stands as a timeless milestone but do you know this Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala starrer had a different cast in Ghai’s mind initially?

The movie witnessed the reunion of two legends, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, after years. Portraying childhood friends turned foes in their youth, these two delivered career-defining performances making Saudagar earn both critical and commercial success. Alongside industry veterans such as Jackie Shroff, Mukesh Khanna, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri, the film marked the debut of Vivek and Manisha.

Saudagar poster | Image: IMDb

Following the film's release, both Vivek and Manisha skyrocketed to stardom.

While Manisha's career flourished as a leading Bollywood actress, Vivek Mushran faced challenges in sustaining his cinematic journey. Despite appearances in films like Saatwan Aasman, Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai, and Anjaane, he struggled to replicate the success of his debut. Consequently, he transitioned to television and featured in shows such as Star Plus’s Sonpari, Zee TV’s Kitty Party and Doordarshan’s Dil-e-Nadaan.

Who was Subhash Ghai’s original choice for Saudagar?

Interestingly, the role that brought Vivek Mushran into the limelight was initially offered to Aamir Khan. Subhash Ghai revealed in an interview that Aamir's charm and persona perfectly matched the character Vasu in Saudagar. However, Aamir, already a star with hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, deemed Vasu's role insignificant and declined the offer. The role then fell into the hands of debutante Vivek Mushran which made him an overnight sensation.

Subhash Ghai with Aamir Khan | Image: X

Saudagar is a tale of feud between two families led by patriarchs Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, who were once childhood friends. The film is immortalised by its popular song "ILU ILU" (I Love You) which has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of popular culture over the years.