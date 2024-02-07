Advertisement

run Govil, who is famously known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The actor attended the event with his wife and met with many of the celebrities who were also there to witness the historic ritual. While many photos of the actor with his Ramayan co-stars Dipikia Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri are doing the rounds on social media. A photo, shared by the actor with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi is going viral on social media.

Arun Govil Meets Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

Arun Govil, among many others, met with the superstar father-son duo of the Telugu industry -- Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The OG star took to his social media to shared a photo of himself with the two stars and wrote, "In the Prana Pratishtha program of Ramlala ...

Shri Chiranjeevi and his son Shri Ramcharan and both of us... Hail Lord Ram."



The actor shared a collage of two photos. One of them featured him with the father-son duo and the other photo showed his wife posing with the stars.

OG Sita shares photos with Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher

While Arun Govil shared photos with the Telugu stars. actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, took to her Instagram handle to share a reel, sharing a glimpse into her visit to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The video shows Dipika posing Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for his role as Lord Krishna in B R Chopra’s TV show ‘Mahabharat’.

Dipika is also posing with her ‘Ramayan’ co-star Sunil. There are happy pictures with Anupam Kher, Kangana, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

The actress known for her work in ‘Vikram Betal’ captioned the video as: “Some pics… never seen anything larger than life as such”.