Published 13:11 IST, October 10th 2024

Only This Bollywood Actor Got A Chance To Play Ratan Tata Onscreen, Can You Guess?

Boman Irani previously mentioned, receiving comments on social media about his resemblance to Ratan Tata and had always wanted to play his reel character.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
When Boman Irani play Ratan Tata in PM Narendra Modi’s biopic
When Boman Irani play Ratan Tata in PM Narendra Modi’s biopic | Image: X
