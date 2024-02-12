Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Expecting First Baby With Husband Salim Karim 3 Months After Wedding?

Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with Salim Karim in October 2023 after parting ways with her first husband Ali Askari in 2015.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan | Image:Mahira Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mahira Khan who tied the know for the second time with Salim Karim in October 2023, is said to be expecting her first child with him. According to a viral Reddit post, the Raees actress is due in August or September.

Is Mahira Khan Pregnant?

A few days ago, a user on Reddit claimed that the Pakistani actress might be pregnant as she reportedly opted out of two big projects recently.

The post read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she's expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she's a big celeb and can't keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce," the viral post read."

What Do We Know About Mahira Khan?

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari and divorced him in 2015. The actress is a mother to a son, Azlan from her first marriage. A video of the mother-son duo recently went viral when he walked his mother down the aisle for her second marriage.

What do we know about Mahira-Salim's wedding?

Mahira tied the knot with Salim on October 1 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Soon photos and videos of the same went viral on social media.

On the work front, Mahira was seen in the 2017 Indian film Raees. However, after the 2016 URI attack, the Indian government put a ban on Pakistani artists in India. Just recently, the Bombay High Court lifted the longstanding ban.

