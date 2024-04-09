×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video, Wins Hearts | Watch

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen ditching his fancy car for a ride on a two-wheeler en route to his shoot location.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Pankaj Tripathi has a reputation for being humble and down to earth. In another gesture for the same, the actor was spotted travelling on a two-wheeler. A video of him getting down from the scooter and heading towards a jetty is now doing rounds on social media. 

Pankaj Tripathi’s video goes viral  

Despite the stardom he enjoys, Pankaj Tripathi has often maintained the image of being grounded and humble. Be it through his conversations or his social media musings, fans of the actors have often hailed him for being nonchalant about his celebrity status. On April 8, a video of Pankaj Tripathi riding a scooter to a film shoot location is now doing rounds on social media. 

In the video, the Mirzapur 3 actor could be seen getting down from a scooty in Mumbai. Pankaj could be seen hiding from the paparazzi cameras by wearing a mask but nevertheless greeted them once he was identified. Social media users hailed the actor for his humility and commended him for his simple ways. 

Inside Pankaj Tripathi's abode in Mumbai reflects his humble upbringing

Pankaj Tripathi resides in Mumbai's Madh Island. The apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. The decor for the interiors reflects Tripathi's humble upbringing, tying in beautifully with his wife Mridula Tripathi's simplistic aesthetic. The apartment stands enveloped by a patch of green gardens, adding beautifully to the blue hues of the sea-facing view.

The altar, adorned with a painting of Lord Ganesh forms the heart of the common area, where Tripathi and his family often get clicked after offering their prayers. The living area of the house, set against the balcony, a view of which is provided through the clear Japanese-style doors, is evidently a favourite with the Tripathi trio. Most of their celebratory family photos, be it for festivals like Diwali, events like the New Year or even a casual selfie, are all clicked on their sofa against the aforementioned doors. Fans of the actor are waiting to watch him on screen in the upcoming projects - Mirzapur 3 and Stree 2. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

