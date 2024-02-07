English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals What He Would Do If Made Prime Minister Of India For A Day

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently featured in the film Main Atal Hoon, revealed what he will do if he ever gets a chance to become Prime Minister for a day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently featured in the film Main Atal Hoon, revealed what he will do if he ever gets a chance to become Prime Minister for a day. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi said that becoming the PM of India would gradually sink in over the time. He further added that figuring out where to begin making decisions, understanding the responsibilities, and developing confidence in the role will all take time.

Main Atal Hoon still | Image: IMDb

 

Pankaj Tripathi shares what he will do if he becomes PM for a day

During the interview, Pankaj Tripathi shared his take on becoming a Prime Minister for a day. He said, “Sink hone me pura din nikal jaayega ki main Pradhan Mantri ban chuka hoon. Nirnaye kahaan se kuch lenge, ye samajhne mein aur yakeen karne mein, tab tak pata chalega aapka time hogaya hai (It will take the whole day to sink in that I have become the Prime Minister. Decisions, from where to start taking them, understanding and believing in it, until then it will be known that your time has come.)"

Advertisement
Main Atal Hoon still | Image: IMDb

 

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic Main Atal Hoon, has revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most.

Main Atal Hoon still | Image: IMDb

 

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, the actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December.

"After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Advertisement

Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

Main Atal Hoon chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman and statesman.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement