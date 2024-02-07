Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently featured in the film Main Atal Hoon, revealed what he will do if he ever gets a chance to become Prime Minister for a day. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi said that becoming the PM of India would gradually sink in over the time. He further added that figuring out where to begin making decisions, understanding the responsibilities, and developing confidence in the role will all take time.

Pankaj Tripathi shares what he will do if he becomes PM for a day

During the interview, Pankaj Tripathi shared his take on becoming a Prime Minister for a day. He said, “Sink hone me pura din nikal jaayega ki main Pradhan Mantri ban chuka hoon. Nirnaye kahaan se kuch lenge, ye samajhne mein aur yakeen karne mein, tab tak pata chalega aapka time hogaya hai (It will take the whole day to sink in that I have become the Prime Minister. Decisions, from where to start taking them, understanding and believing in it, until then it will be known that your time has come.)"

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Vajpayee that resonates with him

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic Main Atal Hoon, has revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, the actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December.

"After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

Main Atal Hoon chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman and statesman.

