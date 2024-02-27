English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Pankaj Udhas Death: Ghazal Maestro's Brother Manhar Arrives In Mumbai To Pay Last Respects

Pankaj Udhas last rites will be held today in Mumbai. The ghazal maestro passed away at the age of 72 on February 26 in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:Viral Bhayani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas tragically passed away at 72 on February 26. The family of the veteran classic singer confirmed the news of his passing and also revealed that his last rites will be held in Mumbai today. The singer’s brother was spotted arriving in Mumbai for the funeral service. 

Pankaj Udhas’s brother spotted at his residence 

On February 27, a day after the passing away of Pankaj Udhas, his brother Manhar was snapped at his residence. Pankaj Udhas was one of three brothers - Manhar and Nirmal Udhas. Family and relatives of the ghazal maestro have begun to arrive to pay their final respects.


Additionally, the late singer’s daughter Nayaab was also spotted leaving for the hospital to collect the mortal remains of her father. The family, who is going through a turbulent personal time, informed the media about the funeral which will take place later today. 

Panjak Udhas passes away at 72 

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post. The last rites will be held today. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo