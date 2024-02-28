Pankaj Udhas Death: Ghazal Maestro's Brother Manhar Arrives In Mumbai To Pay Last Respects

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas tragically passed away at 72 on February 26. The family of the veteran classic singer confirmed the news of his passing and also revealed that his last rites will be held in Mumbai today. The singer’s brother was spotted arriving in Mumbai for the funeral service.

Pankaj Udhas’s brother spotted at his residence

On February 27, a day after the passing away of Pankaj Udhas, his brother Manhar was snapped at his residence. Pankaj Udhas was one of three brothers - Manhar and Nirmal Udhas. Family and relatives of the ghazal maestro have begun to arrive to pay their final respects.



Additionally, the late singer’s daughter Nayaab was also spotted leaving for the hospital to collect the mortal remains of her father. The family, who is going through a turbulent personal time, informed the media about the funeral which will take place later today.

Panjak Udhas passes away at 72

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post. The last rites will be held today.