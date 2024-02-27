Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness on Monday. He was 72. He died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital. His funeral is taking place in Mumbai today and his family members have started arriving at his residence. Recently, his daughter Reva was seen arriving at his residence to pay her last respects to Pankaj Udhas.

Pankaj Udhas' family members arrive to pay last respects

The last rites of Pankaj Udhas will take place today, February 27. A note shared by Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas' family members including his daughter Reva arrived at his residence today to pay their last respects. The singer's brother Manhar Udhas was also spotted at his residence to pay his last respects.

Pankaj Udhas' cause of death

Pankaj Udhas was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was being treated for the same. Pankaj Udhas, a legendary Ghazal singer, passed away from cancer and his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, confirmed the news of his death. Currently, his family members, along with several others, are on their way to attend his funeral at the Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

