English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Legendary Ghazal Singer's Family Members Arrive For Last Rites

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness at the age of 72. His family members have arrived at his residence to pay last respects.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas funeral
Pankaj Udhas funeral | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness on Monday. He was 72. He died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital. His funeral is taking place in Mumbai today and his family members have started arriving at his residence. Recently, his daughter Reva was seen arriving at his residence to pay her last respects to Pankaj Udhas. 

Pankaj Udhas' family members arrive to pay last respects

The last rites of Pankaj Udhas will take place today, February 27. A note shared by Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas' family members including his daughter Reva arrived at his residence today to pay their last respects. The singer's brother Manhar Udhas was also spotted at his residence to pay his last respects.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas' cause of death

Pankaj Udhas was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was being treated for the same. Pankaj Udhas, a legendary Ghazal singer, passed away from cancer and his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, confirmed the news of his death. Currently, his family members, along with several others, are on their way to attend his funeral at the Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo