Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Pankaj Udhas No More: Lesser-Known Facts About The Ghazal Maestro

Pankaj Udhas died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said. The veteran singer had a career spanning over 40 years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:Pankaj Udhas/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Padma Shri and veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26 in Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The renowned Ghazal maestro had an illustrious career spanning over 4 decades. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said. 

Pankaj Udhas wanted to be a doctor 

It is a lesser-known fact about the classical singer that despite gaining fame in a career of singing, Pankaj Udhas wanted to be a doctor. In one of the interviews to a tabloid, the singer had confessed that he was preparing to join medicine when music beckoned. And then, he never looked back.

A file photo of Pankaj Udhas | Image: Pankaj Udhas/Instagram 

Pankaj Udhas bought a car with his first salary

Pankaj Udhas had often spoken about his obsession with cars. The veteran singer has always spoken fondly of his likeness of cars. In an old interview, Pankaj Udhas, who was crazy about cars had bought his first prized possession—a 1951 model Fiat, which he still owns.

Pankaj Udhas was not an introvert

A file photo of Pankaj Udhas | Image: Pankaj Udhas/Instagram 

Due to his profession, Pankaj Udhas was often thought of as an introverted person. However, the veteran singer was well-known as an entertainer among his peers. The ghazal singer would come across as a very serious introvert. However, Pankaj Udhas revealed in an interview that he was very mischievous.

Pankaj Udhas’s death comes as a shock 

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for Chitti Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died in Mumbai on Monday following a prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post. The last rites will be held on Tuesday. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

