Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet: Late Singer's Daughters Break Down; Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam Pay Tribute

Ghazal maestro's singer Pankaj Udhas' prayer meeting was held on March 2 and was attended by several celebrities. Pankaj's daughter was seen breaking down.

Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet
Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The recent demise of music icon Pankaj Udhas brought together a sea of luminaries and dignitaries in Mumbai to bid farewell. The prayer gathering of Pankaj was held in the early hours of March 2 and several visuals of the same have now circulated on the internet.

While remembering their father during the meet, Pankaj’s two daughters Reva and Nayaab were seen breaking down while his wife also appeared emotional remembering Pankaj.

Who attended Pankaj Udhas’ prayer meeting?

The event drew a distinguished assembly including his family members, alongside renowned vocalists like Madhushree, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sonu Nigam, and Nitin Mukesh. Film industry veterans such as Jackie Shroff and Vidya Balan, as well as acclaimed musicians Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, paid their respects.

Additionally, the presence of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and representatives from the Mumbai Police was also seen.

 

Anup Jalota recently remembered Pankaj Udhas’

Speaking to the media personally, Anup recently got emotional and said, ‘It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me -- I have lost a 'yaar'. We have spent a beautiful time together -- singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand why a person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer.”

“We used to meet, eat food together, sing songs everywhere even on our world tours. It's a personal loss for me. May his soul rest in peace," Jalota said.

How did PM Narendra Modi condole the death of Pankaj Udhas?

Modi took to his Twitter and said, “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:51 IST

