Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Jet Off For Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are reported to attend the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani in Goa.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun-Natasha
Varun-Natasha | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who recently announced their first pregnancy, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, February 19. The couple is reported to attend the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani in Goa, who are all set to take the plunge on February 21. 

Varun and Natasha’s public appearance came a day after they announced their first pregnancy through an Instagram post on Sunday. The monochrome picture featured Natasha, who is a few months into her pregnancy, with a visible baby bump. The Baby John star is seen kissing her belly. They were joined by their pet dog Joey in the family photo. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love (sic).”

It seems like the parents-to-be are already preparing the baby's nursery as some soft toys could be seen in the background. The pregnancy announcement post was soon flooded with loving messages from their friends and family members. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were among the first to congratulate the couple.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun and Natasha dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of his action film Baby John, set to release on May 31. He will also be seen in the Citadel web series, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

 

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

