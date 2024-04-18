Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra, who is basking in the success of her recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila, revealed she waited for 10 years for an opportunity like it. In a recent interview, she spoke at length that "lack of opportunities" and "wrong career decision" kept her away from the right kind of roles.

I want directors and producers to call me for my work: Parineeti Chopra

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti shared that she doesn't go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created or those roles are discussed. She wants directors and producers to call for her work as she is willing to work hard. "I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor,” she added.

(A file photo of Parineeti Chopra | Image: Instagram)

Parineeti also addressed the system of lobbying in Bollywood and how actors who don't socialise miss out on significant movies. She said, "Getting work in Bollywood doesn’t only depend on merit or acting, you have to be in cliques and camps to get roles. I am not present at the right place at the right time. I am not getting papped every day. My PR game sucks.”

I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood: Parineeti Chopra

Many talented actors don't get the roles they deserve just because they are socially awkward. The actress wants to be the voice of actors like her who aren't part of "cliques and camps" and hopes to break the system of lobbying in Bollywood. She wants equal opportunities and works like those attending the parties and events. In the same interview, the actress revealed that while she was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, she lost out on a lot of work. The actress had gained 15 kgs and looked her "worst". Owing to this, she didn’t make enough public appearances or did brand shoots.

The actress is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, she played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila's wife.