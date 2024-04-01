Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chada in September last year, recently shared a quirky post after she frequently made headlines for allegedly being pregnant. The rumours sparked after she was spotted in comfy wear like Kaftaan dress and free-size suits. On April 1, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself in a fitted suit with a quirky caption.

Parineeti dismisses pregnancy rumours

Parineeti Chopra shared a video which had the cutouts of several headlines that speculated the actor's pregnancy after her marriage with Raghav Chadha. At the end, the actress was seen shaking her head, dismissing all speculative reports. However, the fact that she shared the post on April 1, could also be a prank to fool her followers.

Parineeti's post attracted some hilarious reactions from her followers. One of them wrote, "btaoo ...kapde bhi ab logo ki soch se wear krne padenge." Another wrote, "Jobless baithe hai sabke k sab to judge." "Don’t give them so much attention," commented another user.

What is Parineeti Chopra up to?

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in a cameo role in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj, is all set to return in a full-fledged role in Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress plays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife -- Amarjot Kaur. The film is helmed by popular Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali.