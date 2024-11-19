sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:55 IST, November 19th 2024

Parineeti- raghav cycle on 'Sansad' marg, netizens warn them against Delhi pollution

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen together cycling in Delhi amid rise in pollution. The video is going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Raghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra cycling
File photo of Raghav Chaddha and Parineeti Chopra cycling | Image: Instagram
12:57 IST, November 19th 2024

Viral Punjab