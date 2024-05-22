Advertisement

Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her debut in the upcoming movie Ishq Vishk Rebound. The actress, along with the other cast of the film including Rohit Saraf, attended the song launch event of the film in Mumbai. Speaking to the media at the event, she reflected on the pressures she has to face hailing from a film family. Pashmina is the cousin sister of Hrithik Roshan, niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and the daughter of composer Rajesh Roshan.

Pashmina Roshan says with pride comes the pressure of her family name

Hailing from a film family, Pashmina Roshan opined that there is as much pressure as pride for her. She expressed how proud she is of the work done by her family members but also spoke about her nervousness about matching their level of expertise. She asserted that she needs to make a place for herself in the industry with her work.

A file photo of Hrithik Roshan and Pashmina Roshan | Image: Instagram

She told the media at the event, “The pride is the legacy my family holds, the work they’ve done, I’m so proud of all of them. The pride, the luck, the support that I have come with, the pressure is to live up to that. To live up to their advice, to live up to their work, to make a place for me in the industry where they have the hearts of the audience, that’s pressure.” In the same conversation, Pashmina also spilt beans on the advice she gets from her elder brother Hrihtik Roshan.

Pashmina Roshan talks about the advice she gets from Hrithik Roshan

Talking at the event, Pashmina also spoke about the advice she gets from her elder brother Hrithik. She shared that not just advice, he also serves as a mentor for her in the craft. She said, “Unse mujhe sirf unki advice hi nahi, unki mentorship bhi milti hai. What he tries to tell me all the time is aap jo kaam karr rahe ho, usme aap authenticity lao, apna 100 per cent do, if you do these two things, you’re set. This is the main advice he gives me again and again. (Not just advice, I also get mentorship from him. He tells me all the time that no matter what I do I must bring in authenticity and give it my 100 per cent.).”

Pashmina Roshan will be seen in the romantic comedy movie Ishq Vishk Rebound which is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. The film also stars Rohit Saraf and will release on June 28.

