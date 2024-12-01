Patralekhaa Recalls Being Rejected On Her Face By Luv Ranjan For Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: How Can He...

Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchised is widely hailed by the audience, particularly Kartik Aaryan's monologue scenes, resonating with many couples. The movie launched the careers of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, while it also gave immense limelight to Sunny Singh, Divyenndu, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, and Sonnalli Seygall. Helmed by director Luv Ranjan, he conducted an elaborate audition to pick the actors according to the characters. In a recent interview, Patralekhaa shared that she gave the audition for PKP2 but didn't expect to get rejected on the face.

DYK Patralekhaa auditioned for Pyaar Ka Punchanam 2, and was rejected on the face?

In an interview with Mashable India, Patralekhaa recalled her experience auditioning for the second installment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The incident happened before she debuted in Bollywood with Citylights. The actress recalled, "Luv sir was taking the auditions, and his auditions are always very elaborate. There was Nushrratt, Kartik, Omkar, Sunny, and many other girls. These three to four people were finalised, and they wanted 2 more new faces. I auditioned and felt that I would get this role."

The actress was optimistic that she would get the part, but her dreams were shattered when Luv Ranjan called her to his office and rejected her. "Later on, I was in the gym, and Luv Ranjan called me. Phone tab aata hai jab aapko milta hai (You generally get a call when you bag the role). He asked me to come over, and I felt so excited. I took a shower and wore my best clothes to head over to his office," she recalled.

<i>(Patralekhaa (L), Luv Ranjan (R)</i>

She added, "He sat me down, and no one was there; it was just me and him. In my mind, I thought that he will break the good news and people will come in with flowers, chocolates, and cakes. He said, ‘Yaar, yeh jaane de (Let this one go).’ At that moment, I felt really bad and thought, ‘How can he just call me and say no to my face? It’s not cool,’". However, later she realised and appreciated the way the director handled the situation.

He gave her respect as an artist by calling her to his office and explaining why she didn't get the part.

<i>A poster of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 | Image: IMDb</i>

What's next for Patralekhaa?