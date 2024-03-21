×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Photoshop Fail? Kareena Kapoor's 'Edited' Picture Invites Scrutiny Of Netizens

Kareena Kapoor has come under the social media scanner after allegedly editing her photo from the song launch event of her upcoming film Crew.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor | Image:Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the comedy-drama Crew. The film stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh as well and will hit the big screens on March 29. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled the third song from the movie - Choli Ke Peeche. However, the Jab We Met actress faced social media scrutiny when eagle-eyed fans noticed a failed editing attempt on her photo. 

Kareena Kapoor comes under social media scanner

On March 21, before heading out for the promotions, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture in a black co-ord set. In the photo, the actress looked chic in a black skirt and matching top. She accessorised the look with minimal jewellery. However, in a photo shared by Kareena on her Instagram stories she could be seen posing on a door sill. 

A screengrab of Karena Kapoor's now deleted Instagram story | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram 

In the photo, social media users pointed out, that while Kareena is standing straight the door frame next to her could be seen curved. On a closer look, the actress’s waist looked extra curved prompting netizens to believe it to be edited. After receiving flak, Kareena removed the story from her account. 

Kareena Kapoor says she is ‘excited’ about returning to big screens after two years 

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said she is excited about releasing a film in theatres after a long gap. Kareena's latest film is Crew, in which she stars alongside actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of Lootcase fame, is set to be released theatrically on March 29. At a promotional event, the actor launched a new version of the iconic 1990s song Choli from Khalnayak.

"It feels amazing and I am very excited that after a long time, a movie of mine is coming to cinemas. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song)," Kareena said. Her last theatrical release was 2022's Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She was most recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which debuted on the streaming service Netflix.
 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:12 IST

