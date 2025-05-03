Phule: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Extends Support To Pratik Gandhi-Patralekhaa Starrer, Demands Tax Exemption

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule attracted controversy from certain groups regarding its depiction of caste-based discrimination. Following this, its release date was pushed to April 25. Since its release, the film has been enjoying positive reviews from critics. Now, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has come out in support of the film and demands tax exemption.

Phule is a biographical drama based on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who fought against caste and gender discrimination in the country.

Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Phule

In a press note, Athawale said Phule is a must-watch film, particularly for the lawmakers. Adding to this, he said that the film must be granted tax-free status across the country as its message of equality and justice deserves a nationwide audience. "This movie is a good attempt to highlight the contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. It should be watched by everyone, especially our lawmakers, to understand the social issues it addresses. I recommend this film even to the President of India," he said in his press note.

All about Phule controversy

The brahmin community raised objections against Anant Mahadevan's directorial for portraying them in a "poor light". "It is unfair to show only the bad things done by Brahmins," a social media user noted. "We can’t see the good things done by the community, like how Brahmin people supported Mahatma Phule," Maharashtra-based organisation Hindu Mahasangh’s President Anand Dave told PTI, expressing his displeasure over certain parts of the film.