sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | India Talks Tough | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Donald Trump | Goa Stampede | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement

Updated May 3rd 2025, 17:22 IST

Phule: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Extends Support To Pratik Gandhi-Patralekhaa Starrer, Demands Tax Exemption

Earlier, the brahmin community raised objections against Anant Mahadevan's directorial Phule for portraying them in a "poor light".

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Bats For Phule.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Bats For Phule. | Image: IMDb, PTI

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule attracted controversy from certain groups regarding its depiction of caste-based discrimination. Following this, its release date was pushed to April 25. Since its release, the film has been enjoying positive reviews from critics. Now, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has come out in support of the film and demands tax exemption.

Phule is a biographical drama based on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who fought against caste and gender discrimination in the country.

Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Phule

In a press note, Athawale said Phule is a must-watch film, particularly for the lawmakers. Adding to this, he said that the film must be granted tax-free status across the country as its message of equality and justice deserves a nationwide audience. "This movie is a good attempt to highlight the contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. It should be watched by everyone, especially our lawmakers, to understand the social issues it addresses. I recommend this film even to the President of India," he said in his press note.

All about Phule controversy

The brahmin community raised objections against Anant Mahadevan's directorial for portraying them in a "poor light". "It is unfair to show only the bad things done by Brahmins," a social media user noted. "We can’t see the good things done by the community, like how Brahmin people supported Mahatma Phule," Maharashtra-based organisation Hindu Mahasangh’s President Anand Dave told PTI, expressing his displeasure over certain parts of the film.

Following this, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a U certificate to the makers on April 7 and asked the makers to make some changes, like removing terms such as ‘Mang’, ‘Mahar’ and ‘Peshwai’ from the film. The visual of ‘man carrying a broom’ was to be replaced with ‘boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitribai’, and the line ‘3000 saal purani gulami’ was to be modified as ‘Kai saal purani’, among a few other things. 

Also Read: Retro: Suriya Starrer Struggles At Box Office, Mints ₹29.23 Crore On First Saturday (Early Estimates)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 3rd 2025, 17:22 IST