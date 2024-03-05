Advertisement

Vyjayanthimala, who was recently honoured with Padma Vibhushan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Monday. PM Modi has shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle expressing his happiness on meeting the legendary actress and shared the photos from the meeting.

When PM Modi met Vyjayanthimala

Taking to his X handle, the 90-year-old actress honoured PM Modi with a shawl, while he stood there with his folded hands. In the second image, Vyjayanthimala, dressed in a white-golden saree, and PM Modi can be seen chatting.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema."

Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/CFVwp1Ol0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

Vyjayanthimala performed at Ram Mandir

A few days ago, Vyjayanthimala, who is a trained classical dancer, performed at Raag Seva. In the video posted by ANI on YouTube, she is dressed in a traditional Bharatanatyam dress accessorised with gold jewellery and kamarbandh and is elegantly performing on the stage. Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, lauding how age is just a number.

A user wrote, "Woahh ...at this age, she is performing". Another wrote, "At this age such energy. God bless you Mrs. Vaijantimala Bali." A user hailed her stage performance and commented, "Nice performance Jay Shri Ram". Another fan wrote, "Huge respect for her. She is so graceful and pure."

Raag Seva commenced on January 27 after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on January 22. Since then several artists, including Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam and others have offered at the event.