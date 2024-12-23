Published 09:25 IST, December 23rd 2024
Poet Kumar Vishwas Takes A Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Marriage: Someone Else Will Take Lakshmi...
Kumar Vishwas seemingly stirred controversy during a poetry event in Meerut, with remarks aimed at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sonakshi Sinha and Mukesh Khanna were caught up in a war of words in the past few days after the latter questioned the Bollywood actress' "upbringing" referring to an old video in which she failed to answer a question about Ramayana. While the controversy subsided with both parties exchanging barbs at each other, poet Kumar Vishwas has seemingly referred to the Sinha family in his latest comments.
Did Kumar Vishwas target Sonakshi Sinha and her family?
Poet Kumar Vishwas seemingly stirred controversy during a poetry event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with indirect remarks aimed at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Without explicitly naming the father-daughter duo, Vishwas said, “Teach your children the Ramayana. Otherwise, it might happen that while your house is named Ramayana, someone else may take away the Lakshmi of your household.”
Ramayana is the name of the building where the Siunha family resides in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Sonakshi tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. While the couple has settled into their lives, questions have been raised over their interfaith union.
Mukesh Khanna targets Sonakshi Sinha
Back in 2019, Sonakshi Sinha incorrectly answered a question about the Hindu epic Ramayana during her appearance on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Khanna recently targeted Sonakshi over the old video and questioned her "upbringing".
In response, the Heeramandi star and daughter of veteran star and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, wrote an open letter slamming Khanna for his “distasteful statements” against her upbringing and family. Khanna later said that he knew he was “antagonising” Sonakshi when he criticised the actress over her lack of knowledge about Ramayana, but emphasised there was “no malicious intent” behind his comments.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:30 IST, December 23rd 2024