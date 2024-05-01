Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The actress returned to acting space after a gap of 21 years. Her last acting appearance was in the English film Everybody Says I’m Fine (2001), after which she featured in the sequel of her hit film Sadak 2 (2020). In a new interview, the actress opened up about her acting hiatus and also expressed gratitude for getting the ‘right roles’ where she can play her actual age.

What did Pooja Bhatt say about her acting comeback?

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her 21-year-long break from acting. While the actress did not face the camera in those years, she took up direction and production ventures for films like Paap and Jism 2. The 52-year-old actress labels her acting comeback as a ‘honeymoon phase’.

A file photo of Pooja Bhatt | Image: Instagram

After starring in Sadak, Pooja featured in two web series - Bombay Begums (2021) and Big Girls Don't Cry (2024). She told the publication, “This is my honeymoon phase.” Pooja asserted, “I quit acting for 21 years and directed and produced movies. But I have been brought back in front of the camera and I’m enjoying this phase. I’m grateful that interesting roles are being written in today’s time where you can play your age.” In Big Girls Don't Cry, the actress essays the role of a school principal.

Why did Pooja Bhatt take a 21-year break from acting?

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Pooja Bhatt revealed she was only 17 years old when she made her acting debut in Bollywood and by the time she was 19, she had become a superstar by giving three hit films back-to-back. However, by the time she was 24, people started saying that her career was over in the industry. "After Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak was like a hat-trick. At 19, I was a superstar, by 24 the industry said, ‘Yeh toh khatam ho chuki hai (she is over).'"

A file photo of Pooja Bhatt | Image: IMDb

Opening up on how she dealt with the criticism, Pooja said, "So I said this is the only industry in the world where at 24 when most people are just starting out, you have reached the height of stardom." She concluded, "They have already brought you down to the pits saying you are finished." However, the 51-year-old actress regained her confidence and self-esteem after winning her first National Film Award. At 25, she started her production house and made Tammanna. "At the age of 25, I started my production (house), made Tammanna. I won my first National Award, I got a sense of self-gratification, and I got my self-esteem back for making a film like that," added Pooja.