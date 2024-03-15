×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Pooja Bhatt Talks About Facing Ageism In Industry: When You’re 52…

Pooja Bhatt, in a new interview, has opened up about facing ageism in the industry. The actress talks about the fleeting nature of relevance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt is known for not mincing her words. The actress is gearing up for the release of her film Big Girls Don't Cry. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Ahead of the release, the 53-year-old actress opened up about facing ageism in the industry.

Pooja Bhatt's take on ageism in the industry 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pooja Bhatt opened up about facing ageism in the industry. The Sadak actress admitted that in her career spanning over decades, she has understood that relevance is fleeting. Bhatt, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhat, said, “Because, I was astute enough to know, and I have said this before, that one thing I have learned in 35 years of being in this business is that relevance is a b***h.”

Pooja Bhatt in Big Girls Dont Cry | Image: IMDb

In the same conversation, Pooja argued that she is aware that there are people who have grown up with her film posters in their hands. Sending a message to everyone who is over 40 years of age, she said, “You have definitely had my poster up on your wall or you have held the hand of your loved one while watching Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.” She then argued that ageism is something everyone has to face. 

Advertisement

“So, I think that it takes humility and great astuteness to be able to put yourself in that position. Most of the people my age would be worried about how they would come off because reverse ageism or ageism you face no matter how old you are," the actress added.

Pooja Bhatt’s candid revelation of her failed marriage 

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja Bhatt opened about facing societal judgements after ending her marriage. She said that people asked her questions pertaining to her marriage and divorce. 

Pooja Bhat with her ex-husband | Image: Instagram 

She recalled, “People still ask me why are you not married. Why are you single? I said did I ask you why you’re still married? Don’t ask me why I’m still single. It’s as simple as that. When I got married, people had problems, when I ended my marriage, people still had problems and now that I’m single, people still have problems. This will always be there. The world will always have a problem and that’s okay.” 

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt tied the knot with restauranteur Manish Makhija in 2003 and the couple parted ways in 2014. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a few seconds ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

2 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

3 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

4 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

4 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

5 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

6 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

7 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

8 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

9 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

11 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

11 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo