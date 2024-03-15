Pooja Bhatt Talks About Facing Ageism In Industry: When You’re 52…

Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt is known for not mincing her words. The actress is gearing up for the release of her film Big Girls Don't Cry. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Ahead of the release, the 53-year-old actress opened up about facing ageism in the industry.

Pooja Bhatt's take on ageism in the industry

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pooja Bhatt opened up about facing ageism in the industry. The Sadak actress admitted that in her career spanning over decades, she has understood that relevance is fleeting. Bhatt, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhat, said, “Because, I was astute enough to know, and I have said this before, that one thing I have learned in 35 years of being in this business is that relevance is a b***h.”

Pooja Bhatt in Big Girls Dont Cry | Image: IMDb

In the same conversation, Pooja argued that she is aware that there are people who have grown up with her film posters in their hands. Sending a message to everyone who is over 40 years of age, she said, “You have definitely had my poster up on your wall or you have held the hand of your loved one while watching Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.” She then argued that ageism is something everyone has to face.

Advertisement

“So, I think that it takes humility and great astuteness to be able to put yourself in that position. Most of the people my age would be worried about how they would come off because reverse ageism or ageism you face no matter how old you are," the actress added.

Pooja Bhatt’s candid revelation of her failed marriage

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Pooja Bhatt opened about facing societal judgements after ending her marriage. She said that people asked her questions pertaining to her marriage and divorce.

Pooja Bhat with her ex-husband | Image: Instagram

She recalled, “People still ask me why are you not married. Why are you single? I said did I ask you why you’re still married? Don’t ask me why I’m still single. It’s as simple as that. When I got married, people had problems, when I ended my marriage, people still had problems and now that I’m single, people still have problems. This will always be there. The world will always have a problem and that’s okay.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt tied the knot with restauranteur Manish Makhija in 2003 and the couple parted ways in 2014.