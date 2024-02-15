Prakash Jha Breaks His Silence On Gangaajal Controversy, Reveals What Went Wrong

Advertisement

Prakash Jha, who is known for directing films like Raajneeti, Mrityudand, and Matto Ki Saikil among others, recently opened up about the Gangaajal controversy when his film's screening was stopped in Patna and his effigies were burnt.

Image credit: PrakashJhaProductions/Instagram

Prakash Jha on Gangaajal contoversy

Prakash Jha's 2003 film Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role evoked political ire in Patna at the time of its release. The film, which revolved around a corrupt politician from Bihar named Sadhu Yadav, sparked controversy as the name was similar to Rabri Devi's brother -- the then chief minister -- and a Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA.

The politicians' supporters, upon the film's release, accused the filmmaker of defaming their leader by using his name in a bad light in the film.

In a recent interview with ANI, Prakash Jha opened up about the controversy and said it was accidental.

He said, "It was quite accidental. Sadhu Yadav, the name I don't know from where it came to my mind. They burnt my effigies, the screening of the film was stopped, the film didn't run in Patna. The audience had to go to Hajipur to watch the film. They did a lot of things. It happens with every other film of mine."

How did the controversy end?

After the entire Gangaajal row, RJD's founder Lalu Prasad Yadav met with filmmaker Prakash Jha and cleared that there was nothing objectionable in the film.

What do we know about Gangaajal?

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Gangaajal also starred Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Yashpal Sharma in important roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹4.5 crores to ₹10 crores. It earned a total of ₹16.67 crores at the box office. The film also earned a National Award for Best Film on other social issues.