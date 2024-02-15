English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Prakash Jha Breaks His Silence On Gangaajal Controversy, Reveals What Went Wrong

Prakash Jha's 2003 film Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role evoked political ire in Patna at the time of its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gangaajal
Gangaajal | Image:PrakashJhaProductions/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prakash Jha, who is known for directing films like Raajneeti, Mrityudand, and Matto Ki Saikil among others, recently opened up about the Gangaajal controversy when his film's screening was stopped in Patna and his effigies were burnt.

 

Image credit: PrakashJhaProductions/Instagram

 

Prakash Jha on Gangaajal contoversy

Prakash Jha's 2003 film Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role evoked political ire in Patna at the time of its release. The film, which revolved around a corrupt politician from Bihar named Sadhu Yadav, sparked controversy as the name was similar to Rabri Devi's brother -- the then chief minister -- and a Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA.

The politicians' supporters, upon the film's release, accused the filmmaker of defaming their leader by using his name in a bad light in the film.

Advertisement

 

 

In a recent interview with ANI, Prakash Jha opened up about the controversy and said it was accidental.

 

Image credit: PrakashJhaProductions/Instagram

 

He said, "It was quite accidental. Sadhu Yadav, the name I don't know from where it came to my mind. They burnt my effigies, the screening of the film was stopped, the film didn't run in Patna. The audience had to go to Hajipur to watch the film. They did a lot of things. It happens with every other film of mine."

Advertisement

How did the controversy end?

After the entire Gangaajal row, RJD's founder Lalu Prasad Yadav met with filmmaker Prakash Jha and cleared that there was nothing objectionable in the film.

Advertisement

 

Image credit: PrakashJhaProductions/Instagram

 

What do we know about Gangaajal?

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Gangaajal also starred Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Yashpal Sharma in important roles. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹4.5 crores to ₹10 crores. It earned a total of ₹16.67 crores at the box office. The film also earned a National Award for Best Film on other social issues. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

6 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo