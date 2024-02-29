Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Prashanth Neel Says His Film Ugramm 'Changed The Filmmaking in Kannada Cinema'

Prashanth Neel shared that he was disappointed when his second directorial KGF starring Yash became a huge success.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ugramm
Years Of Ugramm, | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF, celebrated 10 years of his debut film Ugramm. He recalled the lessons learned while making the film and called Ugramm the "greatest teacher" in his career.

What did Prashanth Neel learn from Ugramm?

The director shared that he was disappointed when his second directorial KGF starring Yash became a huge success as he wanted his first "dream movie" to reach the heights. He added that Ugramm was the change-maker in the Kannada cinema as it urged other directors to change the usual pattern of filmmaking.

 

Salaar official synopsis all but confirms Ugramm remake theory

 

Reportedly, the director had to sell his house to make the film. No one except actor Darshan, helped him to distribute the film. Darshan and Dinakar Thoogudeepa distribute the project under their banner Thoogudeepa Distributors.

Advertisement

 

Ugramm (2014) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date - BookMyShow

 

Anchor Anushree shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows the celebration of 10 years of Ugramm as the star cast assembled for an episode. The caption read, “Ugramm 10 years Celebration Exclusive Episode with ‘The star maker’ Prashanth Neel.”

 

What do we know about Ugramm?

The Kannada action-thriller stars Sriimurali and Hariprriya in the lead roles, supported by Tilak Shekar, Atul Kulkarni, Avinash and Jai Jagadish. Opening up at Rs 5.5 crore in Karnataka on the first week at the box office,  completed a run of 125 days in some theatres in the state. The film revolves around a man with a dangerous past who must protect a girl from those who are hell-bent on killing her.

A sequel titled Ugramm Veeram was announced by Sriimurali in July 2014, but it was shelved for the reason better known to them. It was remade in Odia as Agastya and was dubbed in Hindi as Main Hoon Fighter Badshah.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate11 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo