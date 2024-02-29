Advertisement

Director Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF, celebrated 10 years of his debut film Ugramm. He recalled the lessons learned while making the film and called Ugramm the "greatest teacher" in his career.

What did Prashanth Neel learn from Ugramm?

The director shared that he was disappointed when his second directorial KGF starring Yash became a huge success as he wanted his first "dream movie" to reach the heights. He added that Ugramm was the change-maker in the Kannada cinema as it urged other directors to change the usual pattern of filmmaking.

Reportedly, the director had to sell his house to make the film. No one except actor Darshan, helped him to distribute the film. Darshan and Dinakar Thoogudeepa distribute the project under their banner Thoogudeepa Distributors.

Anchor Anushree shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows the celebration of 10 years of Ugramm as the star cast assembled for an episode. The caption read, “Ugramm 10 years Celebration Exclusive Episode with ‘The star maker’ Prashanth Neel.”

What do we know about Ugramm?

The Kannada action-thriller stars Sriimurali and Hariprriya in the lead roles, supported by Tilak Shekar, Atul Kulkarni, Avinash and Jai Jagadish. Opening up at Rs 5.5 crore in Karnataka on the first week at the box office, completed a run of 125 days in some theatres in the state. The film revolves around a man with a dangerous past who must protect a girl from those who are hell-bent on killing her.

A sequel titled Ugramm Veeram was announced by Sriimurali in July 2014, but it was shelved for the reason better known to them. It was remade in Odia as Agastya and was dubbed in Hindi as Main Hoon Fighter Badshah.