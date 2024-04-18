Advertisement

Pratik Gandhi, who is a known name in Gujarati theatre and cinema, shot to fame with the Hansal Mehta-directed series Scam 1992. The actor recently shared screen space with Vidya Balan as her husband in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. He has also garnered praise for his performance in Madgaon Express. Addressing his journey in Bollywood, Pratik credited Scam 1992 for opening the door for him in the Hindi film industry.

I felt welcomed after Scam 1992, says Pratik Gandhi

Pratik said he feels "lucky" to have had the chance to play a variety of parts in Hindi films in a short span. “I felt welcomed especially after Scam, which put me on the national platform, gave me national and to an extent international audience. And by audience, I mean the actual audience and even the makers, writers and directors. They are also the audience for an actor. I feel lucky to have gotten different scripts. That’s actually a big plus,” the actor told PTI.

Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Pratik stated that with each movie, he likes to surprise the audience. "I feel comfortable and secure in that place as an actor where the audience cannot anticipate what I am bringing to the table. It also helps me free myself from any inhibitions and create different characters and take more risks in terms of stories and characters,” he added.

Pratik Gandhi reveals his bucket list film

Next on his bucket list is an out-and-out action film. "There are a lot of genres that I’ve not done yet, like an out-and-out action, l would like to explore that. I like to touch upon complex human emotions,” Pratik said.

Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in supporting roles and is directed by debutante director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the Hindi-language romantic comedy is set to release in theatres on April 19.

(with PTI inputs)