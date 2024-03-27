Advertisement

Pratik Gandhi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Madgaon Express. The actor recently opened up about why he accepted the offer and revealed that this is the first time he is doing a film in the comedy genre. As per Pratik, physical and slapstick comedy is a difficult genre and he is excited to see how far he can entertain the audience with this one.

(A file photo of Pratik Gandhi | Image: Instagram)

I always wanted to explore this genre: Pratik Gandhi

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pratik revealed that he always wanted to explore this genre. He loves comedy and has explored different aspects of comedy on the Gujarati stage, but putting himself out on screen with this genre (comedy with physical and situational humour) for the first time was a big opportunity for the actor. So when Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, narrated the script, he loved it. "I always wanted to explore this genre and when Kunal Khemu narrated the script I loved it could put my faith in his vision. Hopefully, it reaches to the audience and they enjoy it," Pratik added.

(A file photo of Pratik with Kunal | Image: Instagram)

Pratik also shared his experience working with Kunal and said that he has been following and watching Kunal's work for a long time. He had been an admirer of his comic timing. Showering praise on Kunal, he added, "He is a multi-talented artiste. With Madgaon Express, he is also venturing in writing, direction, lyric writing and singing (for one song in the film). I could sense his strong and clear vision in the narration itself. And believe me, it was a fun and enriching journey shooting this film with Kunal as a director."

(A file photo of Pratik with Divyendu and Avinash | Image: Instagram)

Pratik Gandhi opens up about working with Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwari

Pratik also spoke about his co-stars and his experience working with them. The actor revealed that he hit off instantly with them and it felt like he was meeting his school friends after a long time. He concluded by saying, " Though we all met each other for the first time in this film the buddy code kicked in almost instantly which I hope has translated in the film too.”