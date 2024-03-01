English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Preity Zinta Celebrates 8 Years Of Marriage With Gene Goodenough: You Are My Love For All Seasons

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot back in February 2016. The duo have now come up on eight years of their marriage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are celebrating eight years of being married to one another. To commemorate the occasion, Preity shared a series of pictures featuring the two, over the years. Accompanying the post was a heartfelt caption, detailing Gene's importance in her life.

Preity Zinta celebrates her wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on Leap Day February 29, back in 2016. Celebrating the date, which comes once every four years, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with her husband. The adjoining caption saw her shower love on him for being her better half, a stellar partner and an even more commendable father. One of the hashtags used in the post also read 'pati parmeshwar'. 


The caption to the post read, "Happy Anniversary to my better half What can I say about you. You are my love for all reasons & for all seasons. Thank you for being the best husband & father & for holding fort when I am away I love you to the moon & back #Happyanniversary #leapyearlove #patiparmeshwar #ting"

How did Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough meet?

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's meet cute happened in the lush city of Los Angeles. Preity had been a regular visitor to LA, in lieu of meeting her nephew and niece who live there. Preity made a complete move to Los Angeles post their 2016 wedding. 


Gene and Preity are now raising their twins, Jai and Gia in LA itself. The couple welcomed the twins back in 2021 via surrogacy. She has evidently kept her children in touch with her culture and her own work. In a past interview to ANI, she said, "The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down." 

