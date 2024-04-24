Preity Zinta Commences Lahore 1947 Shoot, Shares Pics With Director Rajkumar Santoshi From Set

Advertisement

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Lahore 1947. The actress will play a pivotal role in the film headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film went on floors in February this year and will mark the actress’ return to the big screen after Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Preity Zinta shares selfie with director Rajkumar Santoshi from Lahore 1947 set

On April 23, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the upcoming action flick. She shared a glimpse of the clapboard, followed by a selfie with the director Rajkumar Santoshi. Ironically, she also shared a signboard from the set that read, “No phones on set”.

Sharing the photos the Kal Ho Na Ho actress wrote in the caption, “On set for Lahore 1947”. Photos from the film set have piqued audience interest in the Sunny Deol-Preoty Ziunta starrer. The two actors will be sharing screen space 21 years after their last collaboration The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Lahore 1947 director opens up about Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol's pairing

Soon after the movie was announced, director Rajkumar Santoshi shared his sentiments about the pairing of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and told IANS, "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role on the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character."

Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan announce Lahore 1947 | Image: Instagram

He added, "Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This onscreen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity." The trio of Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming period drama film Lahore, 1947. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from IANS)