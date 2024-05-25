Advertisement

Preity Zinta is among the few Indian actresses who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress returned to the coveted event after a gap of 17 years. For her second look, Preity opted for a shimmery saree which made heads turn.

Preity Zinta sparkles in saree



On May 25, Preity Zinta walked the red carpet at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. She donned a champagne-coloured saree for her second look. The ensemble was designed by Seema Gujral.

@realpreityzinta preity zinta at Cannes 2024 red carpet. pic.twitter.com/MGwmtccJKQ — Fikalast (@RafikaI24)

Preity kept her look simple yet chic by teaming the saree with a matching blouse. She kept the outfit minimalist by donning only a statement earrings for accessories. The Lahore 1947 actress kept her tresses open for the event. Several photos and videos of her on the red carpet are going viral on social media. Her look is being lauded by fashion critics in India and abroad.

Preity Zinta makes a comeback at Cannes in a sartorial gown



On May 24, Zinta marked her first appearance at the festival this year. She walked the red carpet to present the award to her good friend and cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Her association with the cinematographer has been a long one. The duo first worked together in her debut movie, Dil Se and will collaborate again for her comeback movie Lahore 1947.

Preity opted for a white-coloured backless gown for her first look at the French Riviera. The gown had bow detailing on the sleeves. She tied her hair in a messy bun to give a chic look. This marked her return to the film festival 17 years after she debited in 2006. The actress walked the red carpet the following year as well and was attended an event held on the sidelines of the festival in 2013, as a brand ambassador for luxury watch company Chopard.