Preity Zinta is all set to make her acting comeback in the Aamir Khan-produced film Lahore 1947. The actress was last seen in the film Bhaiyaa Ji Superhit which was released in 2018. The actress, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, has now spoken about her acting break.

Preity Zinta talks says the ‘biological clock’ is the reason she had to prioritise her personal life over her career

In an interview with DD India, on the sidelines of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Preity Zinta spoke about her career hiatus for 6 years. The actress shared she was working as a businesswoman and was focussing on her personal life in the meantime. She shared, “I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family.”

Preity Zinta added that she did not want to pursue a career at the expense of being lonely. She added, “It's great to play various lives, but you shouldn't forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don't want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person.”

Preity Zinta talks about working mother guilt

In the same conversation, the actress also asserted that she has a responsibility towards her children and family. She added that her children cry and insist that she stay when she leaves for work and that makes her feel guilty. She shared, “It's for every woman who works out there. Everybody tells you that I want equality, I want to work as hard as a man. But the world, they don't give you equality. You have a biological clock. Nature isn't equal to you so you have to leave what you're doing and focus on that. My kids are two-and-a-half and I'm back at work. I'm loving work, but there's so much guilt everyday that I'm missing out.” She recalled an incident and said, “My daughter Gia and my son Jai look at me and say, ‘Mumma, please stay with us,’ and I start crying.



Preity is gearing up for the film Lahore 1947, which will serve as her comeback film. The actress will share screenspace with Sunny Deol in the movie. It is produced by Rajkumar Santoshi and will release later this year.