Preity Zinta Returns To Cannes Film Festival After 17 Years, Poses In White At The French Riviera

Preity Zinta has arrived at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and has debuted her first look from the gala. The actress was seen posing against the picturesque background of the French Riviera. Photos and videos of the actress from the festival are now doing rounds on social media.

Preity Zinta to present the award to Santosh Sivan

Preity Zinta was among the few Indian celebrities who walked the Cannes red carpet in 2024. Previously, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had walked the red carpet at the 77th edition of the festival. The Kal Ho Nah Ho actress opted for a white shimmery gown for her comeback at the event.

On May 24, Preity Zinta will walk the red carpet at Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to longtime collaborator Santosh Sivan. Santosh and his association with the actress has been a long one. The duo collaborated on Preity’s debut movie Dil Se and will also work together in her comeback film Lahore 1947.

Preity Zinta stuns in white at Cannes Film Festival

For her first outfit at the Cannes Film Festival, Preity Zinta opted for a shimmer white gown. The backless ensemble had a bow detailing on the sleeve. The actress kept the look minimal with matching statement earrings. She tied her tresses in a bun to give a rusty. She posed on the riverfront and her photos are doing rounds on social media.

A file photo of Preity Zinta at the Cannes 2006 | Image: Instagram

Preity made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2006. She attended the premieres of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley And Paris and Je T’aime. The actress was also spotted at the red carpet in 2007 and her fashion sense was lauded by critics in India and abroad. In 2013, Preity attended an event on the sidelines of the festivals as the brand ambassador of the luxury brand watch Chopard.