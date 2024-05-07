Advertisement

Shooting for Sangharsh was tough, said actor Preity Zinta on Monday, adding she would like her 1999 film to get a sequel. In a Q&A session on X, the actor was asked to name a film from her career whose story is further explored in a second part.

Shangharsh for sure ❤️ rest can’t think of any right now. https://t.co/uO2FASXCki — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta)

“Sangharsh for sure. Rest can’t think of any right now,” Zinta said as part of the #PZChat. The 49-year-old actor, who will next be seen in period drama Lahore 1947, said she broke her leg, chipped her teeth and cut her lip during the shooting of “Sangharsh”. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the movie also starred Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana.

I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film 👊 https://t.co/q1YTvMLijI — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta)

The psychological horror thriller opened to positive reviews, with critical acclaim for the performances by Zinta and Kumar, as well as Rana’s villainous turn. “It was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film,” she added.

What's next for Preity Zinta?

Preity Zinta is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947. The movie will see Zinta reunite with Sunny Deol following Farz, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and Bhaiaji Superhit. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan, and features music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

