Preity Zinta Tries Bungee Jumping At 49, Shares Her Experience: It's Not For Everyone But...
Preity Zinta shared a bungee jumping experience from her adventure diaries in New Zealand and in her words "it is not for everyone".
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Preity Zinta is having the time of her life in New Zealand as she experienced bungee jumping for the first time. The actress took to her social media handle to share that it is somewhat only for adventure-type people. The 49-year-old actress is soon going to make her big screen comeback with Lahore 1947.
Preity Zinta had a thrilling experience of jumping off the edge
Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity shared a not-so-clear photo of herself standing on the edge, ready to jump down. in the caption, she penned a heartfelt note sharing her experience of jumping from the height and what happened the minute she was in the air.
"One last smile before jumping off ! Not a clear photo but the thrill of jumping off the edge was clearly Worth it. Bungee Jumping is not for everyone but if you are the adventure type, this is a must try. The minute I jumped off, this song - (Free Falling )automatically started playing in my head on full blast so I have put it here for the right sound effect," she wrote.
Preity Zinta is making a comeback after 6 years
The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, will be returning to acting with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal in the pivotal roles. On Friday, the makers began with the shooting in Mumbai and Sunny shared a photo of himself en route sets. Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions.
Meanwhile, the actress is settled in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin kids, a daughter Gia and son Jai.
