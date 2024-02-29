Advertisement

Renowned for his portrayal of iconic negative characters in cult classics like Do Raaste, Prem Nagar, Upkar and Bobby, veteran actor Prem Chopra has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. With his signature style, Chopra established himself as the undisputed king of wickedness.

Unlike his colleagues Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, Chopra ventured into Hollywood with his debut in the 2012 film Heartland.

Why did Prem Chopra stay away from Hollywood movies?

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chopra disclosed his decision to abstain from English-language cinema. Despite his Hollywood debut, Chopra clearly refused to deliver dialogues in English. Reflecting on his experience with Heartland, Chopra revealed the misconception surrounding the film's premise, initially believing it to be a tribute to the acclaimed Godfather trilogy.

However, upon arriving on set, he realised it was not the case and Godfather was merely a character within the storyline. Chopra eventually ended up playing a Sardar in it.

Prem Chopra’s denial of the West has a personal incident attached to it

Explaining his stance on English dialogues, Prem shared an incident involving his son-in-law and an English girl seeking his approval for their marriage. Recalling past grievances and injustices faced by Indians, Chopra expressed his reluctance to embrace a language associated with historical bitterness.

He detailed, “I kept looking at that girl, thinking to myself if it was, at all, possible to let my son marry someone who represented a community of people who are unlike some of my best friends. We all used to be in the army. I said (he could never let his son marry into a community of) people, who treated Indians like animals, were responsible for the death of one of my best friends and did not even give him a respectable funeral. I said I had made up my mind not to speak this language at all.”

Despite his reservations, he ultimately approved the marriage.