Updated March 1st, 2024 at 00:07 IST

Prem Chopra Reveals His Connection To The Kapoor Family: It Does Not Matter...

Prem Chopra shares a close bond with the Kapoors due to their family dynamics. He married Uma Malhotra in 1969, who is the sibling of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra
Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra | Image:X
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
From collaborating with Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, veteran star Prem Chopra, one of the most iconic villains in Hindi cinema, has worked with the entire Kapoor family across four generations. His latest film Animal was with Ranbir only.

Prem Chopra on his working experience with Ranbir Kapoor

Sharing his experience working with the son of late Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra told ANI, "Ranbir is a very fine actor. He did a good damn job in 'Rocket Singh'. He was very much involved."

 

Prem Chopra has worked with Ranbir in a couple of films. He essayed the role of Ranbir's father in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, he was featured as the elder brother of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather.

Prem Chopra’s relations with the Kapoor family

Interestingly, Prem Chopra shares a close bond with the Kapoors due to their family dynamics. He married Uma Malhotra in 1969. She is the sibling of the late Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor.

On being related to the Kapoor family, Prem Chopra said, "My wife is a younger sister of Mrs Raj Kapoor. Also, that relationship does not matter when you are facing the camera."

Prem Chopra with his wife Uma Chopra

 

He also explained that having connections in the family does not necessarily result in getting work in the industry.

He said, “It doesn't matter at all. You are playing a character. I told you it is a commercial business... nobody takes just because I tell somebody please take him/ her. They (the makers) take the person who they think is suitable for the role.” Prem Chopra has also worked with Neetu Kapoor and Babita.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 00:07 IST

