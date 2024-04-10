×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Priyamani Opens Up About Replacing Keerthy Suresh In Maidaan

Priyamani, in a recent interview, addressed the reports of replacing Keerthy Suresh and discussed about her character in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Keerthy suresh
Keerthy suresh (L), Priyamani (R) | Image:Instagram
Priyamani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. In the film, she will be playing the role of Devgn's wife. However, not many know that the role was first offered to Keerthy Suresh. Now, during a promotional interview, Priyamani was asked if the reports about replacing Keerthy ever bothered her. To this, the actress had a simple reply.

I don’t think it should bother anybody: Priyamani

In an interview with Koimoi, Priyamani said that she was not bothered by the reports. She stated that it shouldn't bother anybody because when someone is on that project, it is his/her project irrespective of being someone's replacement. "When you are on that project, it is your project. Irrespective of whether you’ve been a replacement or not, it didn’t bother me,” she added.

(A still from Maidaan final teaser | Image: Instagram)

She also shed light on her character and revealed that her name in the film is Syra. She is his backbone and his confidant. She gives him a "right nudge" when need be. "It’s not just because they wanted a family; they’ve established a family. There is something for the family also in the film. Because the unity… they stand together as a unit, they fight together as a unit. The sacrifices they made to see to it that Rahim Sahab’s dreams and wishes are fulfilled, I think that also plays an integral part in the story,” she added.

Why did Keerthy Suresh deny the offer?

Recently, during the promotional event of Maidaan, director Amit Sharma revealed he had offered Keerthy Suresh the role of Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. However, they couldn't proceed as the actress had lost a lot of weight. The director wanted Rahim's wife to look a certain way and the actress was no longer the right fit for the character. So they approached Priyamani and she accepted the offer.

This is Priyamani's second Bollywood release of 2024. Earlier, she starred alongside Yami Gautam in Article 370.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

